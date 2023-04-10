ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta to hear public grievances in Chittapur and Kampli tomorrow

April 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As per the directions of Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) A.R. Kurnool, Deputy Superintendents of Police (Lokayukta) Manjunath K. Gangal and Siddalingappa Gowda Patil and Inspectors of Police Druvatara C., Akkamahadevi and Nanagowda R. Patil will hear public grievances at Chittapur Taluk Panchayat between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a media note on Monday, Mr. Kurnool has appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity to get their grievances heard. People can lodge their complaints regarding corruption-related issues such as government officials inordinately delaying work, rejecting applications without any valid reasons or demanding bribe, he added.

For more details, people can contact Lokayukta Superintendent of Police office on Ph: 08472-295364, Deputy Superintendents of Police Mr. Gangal Ph: 9448136853 and Mr. Patil Ph: 9448629630, Inspectors Druvatara Ph: 8861186582, Akkamahadevi Ph: 9886864623 and Patil Ph: 9880789100.

Ballari Lokayukta sleuths have also planned a similar grievance hearing at Kampli on the same day. In a media note on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) K. Ramarao, said that Lokayukta police will be present at Kampli Tahsildar office between 11.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday and people can submit their grievances to them.

