Lokayukta to be given more powers: Minister
The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Friday, will discuss issues related to strengthening of the Karnataka Lokayukta by giving more powers to it, said Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar.
The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government allegedly reduced the powers of the anti-corruption watchdog by establishing a separate Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kumar said the subject related to giving more teeth to the Lokayukta would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.
