HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta takes suo-motu cognisance of deaths at Kavadigara Hatti

Justice B.S. Patil maintains the right to access drinking water is a fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution

August 04, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo-motu cognisance of the deaths allegedly due to the supply of contaminated water in Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga, and issued notices to seven officials, including the Secretary of Urban Development Department and the Director of Municipal Administration.

In his order on Friday, August 4, Justice B.S. Patil, the Lokayukta, maintained that the right to access drinking water is a fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. Further, he said, “Prima-facie, it indicates that there was failure or negligence on the part of concerned authorities in providing pure and safe drinking water to the residents.”

The Lokayukta had sought a report on the developments from the Superintendent of Police of Karnataka Lokayukta in Chitradurga on the deaths reported at Kavadigara Hatti. The SP submitted his report on October 2, mentioning the deaths of two people in the locality.

Besides the Secretary and Director of Urban Development Department, the Lokayukta has ordered notices to the DC, DHO of Chitradurga district, Commissioner, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Health Officer of Chitradurga City Municipal Council. The respondents have been asked to take steps to ensure “providing pure and safe drinking water to residents of Kavadigara Haiti and submit a report” to the Lokayukta on or before August 24.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.