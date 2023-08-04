Lokayukta takes suo-motu cognisance of deaths at Kavadigara Hatti

August 04, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo-motu cognisance of the deaths allegedly due to the supply of contaminated water in Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga, and issued notices to seven officials, including the Secretary of Urban Development Department and the Director of Municipal Administration.

In his order on Friday, August 4, Justice B.S. Patil, the Lokayukta, maintained that the right to access drinking water is a fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. Further, he said, “Prima-facie, it indicates that there was failure or negligence on the part of concerned authorities in providing pure and safe drinking water to the residents.”

The Lokayukta had sought a report on the developments from the Superintendent of Police of Karnataka Lokayukta in Chitradurga on the deaths reported at Kavadigara Hatti. The SP submitted his report on October 2, mentioning the deaths of two people in the locality.

Besides the Secretary and Director of Urban Development Department, the Lokayukta has ordered notices to the DC, DHO of Chitradurga district, Commissioner, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Health Officer of Chitradurga City Municipal Council. The respondents have been asked to take steps to ensure “providing pure and safe drinking water to residents of Kavadigara Haiti and submit a report” to the Lokayukta on or before August 24.