Lokayukta special court convicts Bescom AEE in disproportionate assets case

The Lokayukta special court has convicted an assistant executive engineer (AEE) of Bescom in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹1 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lokayukta had registered a case against C. Ramalingaiah under the Prevention of Corruption Act in September 2011 on the charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

A team of officials led by the then Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Ahad conducted an investigation and raided his office and residential premises and found that Ramalingaiah had total assets worth over ₹1.03 crore, which were 44.6% more than his known source of income, and filed a detailed chargesheet against the accused.

The judge, K.M. Radhakrishna, also ordered Ramalingaiah to undergo four months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine amount.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.