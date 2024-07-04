GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokayukta special court convicts Bescom AEE in disproportionate assets case

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:33 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta special court has convicted an assistant executive engineer (AEE) of Bescom in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹1 crore.

The Lokayukta had registered a case against C. Ramalingaiah under the Prevention of Corruption Act in September 2011 on the charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

A team of officials led by the then Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Ahad conducted an investigation and raided his office and residential premises and found that Ramalingaiah had total assets worth over ₹1.03 crore, which were 44.6% more than his known source of income, and filed a detailed chargesheet against the accused.

The judge, K.M. Radhakrishna, also ordered Ramalingaiah to undergo four months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine amount.

