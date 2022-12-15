Lokayukta SP expresses concern over inordinate delay in disposing of cases

December 15, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Abhorring the practice of delay in disposing of applications and grievances submitted by the public to government offices, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi, A.R. Kurnool has said that inordinate delay in disposing of cases is a violation of people’s rights.

The Lokayukta was hearing complaints from citizens in the presence of district-level officials from various departments in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

As per a direction of Lokayukta B.S. Patil, programmes are being organised at the district-level and even the taluk-level to receive grievances from the public. The Lokayukta has the authority to conduct surprise visits to government offices and can file complaints against officials if they are found involved in irregularities.

“After the State government abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Lokayukta has its teeth restored now to its original and enhanced effectiveness,” Mr. Kurnool said.

Directing all senior officials and employees to strictly adhere to the time schedule in their offices, Mr. Kurnool asked them to introduce a movement registry to ensure that employees make entry of details of when and why they have to step out of office during working hours and also maintain a register of bills, documents and records concerned to their departments.

An official cannot escape by giving vague answers that there is no record to furnish, as the staff posted there and later transferred had not provided the information. Mr. Kurnool said that he will pay a surprise visit to government offices.

‘Build gardens’

Mr. Kurnool directed District Health and family Welfare Officer Rajashekar Patil to maintain cleanliness in healthcare centres across the district. He also suggested that the concerned can work to develop gardens on hospital premises.

A case registered in the Lokayukta has to be investigated and disposed of within a stipulated time. So, the officials of the department should provide detailed information about such a case immediately, Mr. Kurnool advised.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddanagowda Patil complained that most of the doctors at primary health centres do not turn up for duty during the afternoon.

‘Stop illegal mining’

A complainant said that illegal mining is going on in gomal (grazing) land of Belur (J) village of Kalaburagi taluk and action should be taken against those involved.

Another complainant Moinuddin Pasha urged the Lokayukta to take serious action against officers and employees of the Kalaburagi City Corporation who, he said, have created fake documents of his property and helped in transferring his land to someone else.

Lokayukta Police Inspectors Nanegowda Patil and Dhruvatara, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary B.S. Rathod and Chief Planning Officer Kishore Kumar Dubey were present.