Lokayukta sleuths raid 70 locations across Karnataka related to Disproportionate Assets cases

October 30, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

In one of the major crackdowns on government servants, Lokayukta sleuths on Monday, October 30, registered 17 Disproportionate Assets cases against government servants and searched 70 locations across Karnataka, including five in Bengaluru.

Several teams of officials carried the raids in Bengaluru, Mandya, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Ballari, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri districts and recovered a huge amount of movable and immovable properties. Investigations are to ascertain the amount of disproportionate assets.

More details awaited

