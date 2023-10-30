HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta sleuths raid 70 locations across Karnataka related to Disproportionate Assets cases

The anti-corruption watchdog registered 17 Disproportionate Assets cases against government servants

October 30, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Several teams of officials carried the raids in 70 locations and recovered a huge amount of movable and immovable properties. file photo

Several teams of officials carried the raids in 70 locations and recovered a huge amount of movable and immovable properties. file photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In one of the major crackdowns on government servants, Lokayukta sleuths on Monday, October 30, registered 17 Disproportionate Assets cases against government servants and searched 70 locations across Karnataka, including five in Bengaluru.

Several teams of officials carried the raids in Bengaluru, Mandya, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Ballari, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangere and Haveri districts and recovered a huge amount of movable and immovable properties. Investigations are to ascertain the amount of disproportionate assets.

More details awaited

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.