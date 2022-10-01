Lokayukta sleuths raid checkposts, find unaccounted for money

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 01, 2022 00:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids at check-posts located across the State. Officials visited the posts in the early morning hours and found illegal transactions.

The raids were carried out following oral complaints to Lokayukta B.S .Patil during his recent visit to Vijayapura. People had complained about rampant corruption in Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and check-posts. Based on the complaints, Lokayukta had directed for suo-moto action to carry out the raids and submit a report.

A press release from the Lokayukta states that unaccounted money was found during the inspection. At Dhulkhed check-post in Zalaki, officials found illegal money of ₹4.53 lakh, in Kongalahalli in Nippani, ₹3.62 lakh was seized, while at Attibele check-post on the outskirts of the city, during the raid, a vehicle inspector identified as Lakshi allegedly threw ₹14,000 from the window. The Lokayukta officials seized a total of ₹6,22,277 during the raid at this post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At Bolkere check-post, illegal money of ₹1.54 lakh was seized and ₹54,900 seized from Godal check-post in Ballari. Officials seized ₹9,779 from Gundlupet and ₹6,584 from Nangli checkposts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the raid, no Transport Department officials were found working at Hospet and Budagumba check-posts. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
corruption & bribery
police
crime
travel and commuting
road transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app