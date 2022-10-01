Lokayukta sleuths raid checkposts, find unaccounted for money

Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids at check-posts located across the State. Officials visited the posts in the early morning hours and found illegal transactions.

The raids were carried out following oral complaints to Lokayukta B.S .Patil during his recent visit to Vijayapura. People had complained about rampant corruption in Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and check-posts. Based on the complaints, Lokayukta had directed for suo-moto action to carry out the raids and submit a report.

A press release from the Lokayukta states that unaccounted money was found during the inspection. At Dhulkhed check-post in Zalaki, officials found illegal money of ₹4.53 lakh, in Kongalahalli in Nippani, ₹3.62 lakh was seized, while at Attibele check-post on the outskirts of the city, during the raid, a vehicle inspector identified as Lakshi allegedly threw ₹14,000 from the window. The Lokayukta officials seized a total of ₹6,22,277 during the raid at this post.

At Bolkere check-post, illegal money of ₹1.54 lakh was seized and ₹54,900 seized from Godal check-post in Ballari. Officials seized ₹9,779 from Gundlupet and ₹6,584 from Nangli checkposts.

During the raid, no Transport Department officials were found working at Hospet and Budagumba check-posts.