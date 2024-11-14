Lokayukta SIT to probe illegal mining of 10 ‘C’ category firms and contractors

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the State Lokayukta, into illegal mining allegedly by 10 ‘C’ category firms and contractors.

The State Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to order probe against the companies and contractors allegedly involved in illegal mining: Mysore Manganese Company, M. Dasharatha Rami Reddy, Allum Veerabharappa, Karnataka Limpo, Anjana Minerals, Razaiya Khanum, Milana Minerals Mahalakshmi and Company, M. Srinivasulu, Chandrakeshava Reddy (Lakshminarasimha Mining Company), and G. Rajshekar, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

CS to give information

Mr. Patil said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had declined to conduct a probe into six cases pertaining to the export of illegal iron ore from ports. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajnish would bring details related to all six cases to the next Cabinet meeting, he added.

Out of nine cases, the CBI declined to undertake the probe into six cases pertaining to the illegal export of ore from the ports of Karwar and Mangaluru in Karnataka, Ennore and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and Panaji and Mormugao in Goa, Mr. Patil said.

Some media reports of 2018 suggested that the then Congress government had asked the CBI to drop the six cases of illegal export of iron ore from ports following several incumbent MLAs and leaders from Ballari district joining the party.

