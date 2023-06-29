Lokayukta searches premises of officials in north Karnataka

June 29, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Belagavi

Lokayukta officers searched the residences and properties of some government officers in northern Karnataka. Four teams, each led by a deputy superintendent of police (Deputy SP), searched various premises in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura on June 28.

In Bagalkot, they found that Chetana Patil, joint director of agriculture, had kept two Asian Yellow Pond turtles as pets, in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. The house of agriculture assistant Krishna Shirur was also searched.

The team was led by Deputy SP Shankar Ragi and P. Pushpalatha.

In Vijayapura, a team led by SP Anita Haddannanavar searched the houses of PWD engineers Bheemanagouda Biradar and J.P. Shetty.

In Belagavi, a team led by Deputy SP B.S. Patil searched the houses of Shekhar Bahuroopi, executive engineer, HESCOM, and his relatives. His house in Ramteerth Nagar, and properties in Sankonatti village in Athani, were searched. Mr Bahuroopi was among five officers accused of misappropriation of funds in 2019.

