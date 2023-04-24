ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta raids two officials in Bidar district

April 24, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption wing of the Lokayukta raided the offices and property belonging to two officials and unearthed illegal assets in Bidar district on Monday.

The Lokayukta team raided the offices and the residences of Basavakalyan Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swami and Minor Irrigation Executive Engineer Suresh Medha.

The team conducted a search on Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swamy’s office at Mudabi and a garage and his residence in Bidar city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The team also raided the residences of Suresh Medha at Anand Nagar and Guru Nagar locality in Bidar. The team conducted a search on his Minor Irrigation office at Naubad.

The Lokayukta team was led by Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) A.R. Kurnool and Deputy Superintendent of Police N.M. Olekar during the raid and search.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US