Lokayukta raids two government officials in Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir

June 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kalaburagi/Yadgir

The Lokayukta police conducted raids on two government officials in Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir districts on Wednesday.

The officials reached a farmhouse belonging to Sharanappa Madival, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Raichur. It was located near Naganahalli village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city. He is said to have possessed movable and immovable assets worth ₹2.59 crore which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Lokayukta officials seized 10 acres of irrigated land worth ₹32.75 lakh, two acres of rain-fed land estimated up to ₹12.30 lakh, 1.27 acre of land worth ₹6.25 lakh and a farmhouse estimated to be worth ₹70 lakh in Kalaburagi city; and three sites worth ₹11 lakh at Udnoor village.

A tractor worth ₹12 lakh, a Bolero vehicle worth ₹10 lakh, two motorcycles estimated at ₹2.30 lakh, gold ornaments worth ₹10 lakh, silver ornaments worth ₹15 lakh, agricultural equipment estimated to cost ₹4 lakh, and ₹10 lakh in cash were also seized during the Lokayukta raid.

Lokayukta officials also conducted raids on his residence at Raichur and his office at Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district. A team led by A.R. Kurnool, Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi Lokayukta, stated that the total value of the disproportionate assets would be determined once the search operation is completed.

In Yadgir

They also conducted a raid on the house of Vishwanath Reddy, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, who is presently working as an AEE at the Health Department.

The officials searched his house in Green City in Yadgir city. Sources said that the Lokayukta officials seized 280 grams of gold and two kg of silver ornaments and property documents. The officials conducted further investigation.

A.R. Kurnool, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta; Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Superintendent of Police and others were present.