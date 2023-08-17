Lokayukta raids senior Belagavi City Corporation officer

August 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of Lokayukta officials conducted raids on the residence and offices of one of the city corporation officials in various cities and towns in Belagavi and Dharwad districts on Thursday.

A team headed by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Satish Chitagubbi, Deputy Superintendents of Police Shankar Ragi and Vijay Biradar, Inspector Kariyappa Banne and others raided the houses and offices of Assistant Commissioner, Belagavi City Corporation, Santosh Anishettar in Belagavi and Dharwad.

The team seized some property documents, cash, jewellery, antique artefacts and shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources said that the team found expensive foreign liquor bottles and imported shoes in his residences in Dharwad and Belagavi.

The search was conducted in his house at Michigan Compound, property at Bendre Nagar in Dharwad and Venkatapur, Aladakatti villages in Haveri taluk and a room in Belagavi.

A search was also conducted in the house of a police constable in Sattur in Dharwad, as some documents related to him were found in the house of Mr. Anishettar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.