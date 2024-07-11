Lokayukta raids Panchayat Raj engineer in Belagavi

A team of officers from the Lokayukta Police Belagavi conducted raids on the houses, office and other premises of a government officer in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Acting on some information, the team raided the property of Assistant Executive Engineer in the Panchayat Raj Department in Khanapur Durdundeshwar Mahadev Bannur and his relatives in Belagavi.

Raids were conducted in Yallur, Belagavi, Honaga, Gokak and other places. The preliminary estimated cost of immovable assets is over ₹1 crore and moveable assets is ₹29 lakh. The moveable assets include jewellery and vehicles. The total assets are said to be around 131% of the officer’s known sources of income, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.