Lokayukta raids Panchayat Raj engineer in Belagavi

Published - July 11, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officers from the Lokayukta Police Belagavi conducted raids on the houses, office and other premises of a government officer in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Acting on some information, the team raided the property of Assistant Executive Engineer in the Panchayat Raj Department in Khanapur Durdundeshwar Mahadev Bannur and his relatives in Belagavi.

Raids were conducted in Yallur, Belagavi, Honaga, Gokak and other places. The preliminary estimated cost of immovable assets is over ₹1 crore and moveable assets is ₹29 lakh. The moveable assets include jewellery and vehicles. The total assets are said to be around 131% of the officer’s known sources of income, said a release.

