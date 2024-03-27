Lokayukta raids on officials across Karnataka, disproportionate assets worth ₹35.8 crore unearthed

March 27, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Wednesday conducted massive search operations across the state in connection with 13 disproportionate asset cases registered against 13 Government Officers in the Lokayukta Police Stations of Bengaluru City, Udupi, Karwar, Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bidar, Kolar, Vijayapura, Chickballapur, and Belagavi. They unearthed disproportionate assets worth ₹ 35.8 crore.

Over 20 teams of officials carried out simultaneous searches at the offices and residences of the relatives of the accused Government Officers in more than 62 places.

According to the official release, the following officials were raided and disproportionate assets seized:

Ranganath S.P, Chief Engineer, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru. Searches conducted in five places and found movable and immovable properties total worth ₹5. 28 crore. This includes 2 Sites, 2 Houses, 2 Commercial Complexes 2-5 Acres agricultural Land. This apart Movable Assets includes cash ₹ 7 lakh , ₹ 31.8 lakh worth ornaments , ₹ 36 lakh worth vehicles and ₹ 24 lakh worth fixed deposits were recovered .

Krishnegowda, Second Division Account Assistant, Agasanapura Gramapanchayath, Malavalli Tq, Mandya Dist. Searched conducted at five places belonging to him and recovered disproportionate assets total worth ₹ 2.18 crore . This includes 5 Sites, 1 House, cash ₹1. 6 lakh Cash, ₹ 35 lakh worth of ornaments, ₹ . 12 lakh worth of Vehicles.

M. M Fayaz Ahamed, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Department, Somavarpet Taluk Panchayath, Kodagu Dist. Searched 5 places and found ₹ 1.6 core worth disproportionate assets including 2 Houses, 4 Acres agricultural Land , ₹ 48,070- Cash, ₹ 2.9 lakh worth of ornaments, ₹ 24. 7 lakh , worth of Vehicles, ₹ 53. 8 lakh worth of House hold articles.

B. V Jayanna, Executive Officer, Taluk Panchayath, Somavarapet Taluk, Kodagu Dist , searched two places belonged to the accused and found disproportionate assets worth ₹ 1.3 crore including 1 Site, 3 Houses, 5.33 Acres agricultural Land, ₹ 9.2 lakh Cash, ₹8. 6 lakh worth of ornaments, ₹ 25.7 worth of Vehicles, ₹ 10 lakh worth of House hold articles.

Yathish, Panchayath Development Officer, Manchanayakanahalli Grama Panchayath, Bidadi Hobli, Ramanagara Taluk, Ramanagara Dist. Searches were conducted at 5 places and found disproportionate assets worth ₹ 2.2 crore. The Lokayukta officials recovered 4 Sites, 1 Houses, ₹ 5. 3 lakh cash ,₹ 25.5 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 22.9 lakh worth of Vehicles, ₹ 39.5 lakh worth of House hold articles and Others.

Sadashivaiah, Executive Engineer, KRIDL, Chikkaballapura Dist. searched 6 places and found disproportionate assets worth ₹ 1.2 crore . This includes 3 Houses , ₹ 80,000 Cash, ₹ 20 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 8.5 lakh worth f Vehicles, ₹ 24. 7 lakh worth of House hold articles .

Prakash, Junior Engineer, Karwar , Searches in 4 places and found ₹ 3.5 worth disproportionate assets includes 1 Site, 5 Houses, ₹ 42,000, Cash, ₹ 2.8 lakh worth ornaments and ₹ 9.2 lakh worth Vehicles.

Roopa. M, DC, Exise, Udupi Dist., Searches in 5 places and recovered disproportionate ₹ 2.2 crore including 5 House, 8.18 Acres agricultural Land, ₹ 1.06 lakh cash, ₹ 13 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 14 lakh worth of Vehicles.

Sadashiva Jayappa Karagar, Grade-1 Secretary, In charge PDO, Nidagundi Grama Panchayath, Rayabaga Taluk, Belagavi Dist. Searches in 2 places and found disproportionate assets worth ₹ 93.7 lakh includes 1 Site, 2 Houses, 3.22 Agricultural Land, ₹ 13,300, Cash, ₹ . 6.8 lakh worth ornaments and ₹ 3.03 lakh worth of Vehicles.

Mahesh Chandraiah Hiremat, Range Forest Officer, Seeds Development Unit, Dharwad Dist. Searches in 6 places of the AGO were conducted. During the searches and found a total worth disproportionate assets ₹ 1.9 crore . This includes 7 Sites, 1 House, 27 Acers Agricultural Land, cash ₹ 3 lakh , ₹ 32 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 11.5 lakh worth Vehicles and ₹ 5 lakh worth household articles articles .

Shanmukappa Bishma Teertha, ARTO, Jamakandi, Bagalakote Dist. Searches in 7 places and found ₹ 2.17 crore of disproportionate assets including 3 Sites, 3 Houses, 48 Acers Agricultural Land , ₹ 2.8 lakh cash ₹ 33.8 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 42 lakh worth of Vehicles.

Shivakumaraswamy, Executive Engineer, Karanja Project Balk, Bidar Dist. Searches in 5 places and found ₹ 2.7 crore worth valuables . This includes 3 Sites, 4 Houses, 2 Acers Agricultural Land , ₹ 1 lakh cash Cash, ₹ 24 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 19 lakh worth vehicles, ₹ 20 lakh worth FD, Bank Savings and House hold articles.

Nagarajappa, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Magadi Yojana Pradikara, Magadi Taluk, Ramanagara Dist. Searches in 5 places and found ₹ 11. 13 crore worth disproportionate assets including 1 Site, 6 Houses, 13 Acers Agricultural Land , ₹ 11. 5 in cash , ₹ 25 lakh worth ornaments, ₹ 40 lakh worth of Vehicles.

The officials said that the value of the seized properties could go up as the probe is on to verify bank lockers, and valuation of house hold is still in progress.

