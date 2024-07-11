ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta raids Kalaburagi residence of BBMP official

Updated - July 11, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 09:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta Police carrying out a raid at the residence of Basavaraj Maggi, Assistant Commissioner of BBMP, in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Lokayukta Police conducted a raid at the Kalaburagi residence of Basavaraj Maggi, Assistant Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Thursday and recovered plastic coins, valued up to ₹12.5 lakh. They have also recovered a tiger claw.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of officers led by the Lokayukta Superintendent conducted the raid on the Assistant Commissioner’s house at M.B. Nagar here and recovered a brief case filled with the plastic coins.

The team also found a suitcase with casino coins estimated to be worth ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, besides property-related documents.

The Lokayukta also seized property documents from Mr. Maggi’s various residences at Pala village, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, which are under verification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US