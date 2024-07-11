GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta raids Kalaburagi residence of BBMP official

Updated - July 11, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 09:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Lokayukta Police carrying out a raid at the residence of Basavaraj Maggi, Assistant Commissioner of BBMP, in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Lokayukta Police carrying out a raid at the residence of Basavaraj Maggi, Assistant Commissioner of BBMP, in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Lokayukta Police conducted a raid at the Kalaburagi residence of Basavaraj Maggi, Assistant Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Thursday and recovered plastic coins, valued up to ₹12.5 lakh. They have also recovered a tiger claw.

A team of officers led by the Lokayukta Superintendent conducted the raid on the Assistant Commissioner’s house at M.B. Nagar here and recovered a brief case filled with the plastic coins.

The team also found a suitcase with casino coins estimated to be worth ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, besides property-related documents.

The Lokayukta also seized property documents from Mr. Maggi’s various residences at Pala village, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, which are under verification.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.