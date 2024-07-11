Lokayukta raids Kalaburagi residence of BBMP official

The Lokayukta Police conducted a raid at the Kalaburagi residence of Basavaraj Maggi, Assistant Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Thursday and recovered plastic coins, valued up to ₹12.5 lakh. They have also recovered a tiger claw.

A team of officers led by the Lokayukta Superintendent conducted the raid on the Assistant Commissioner’s house at M.B. Nagar here and recovered a brief case filled with the plastic coins.

The team also found a suitcase with casino coins estimated to be worth ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, besides property-related documents.

The Lokayukta also seized property documents from Mr. Maggi’s various residences at Pala village, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, which are under verification.