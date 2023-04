April 24, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta police are raiding multiple government officials and registering Disproportionate Assets cases. Raids are under way in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Bidar districts, sources said.

In Bengaluru, raids were on against Gangadharaiah, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Yelahanka zone, BBMP.

More details are awaited.

