Lokayukta raids 65 locations across Karnataka

December 05, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Bengaluru

Around 20 teams are carrying out search and seizure operations against 13 officials, looking for movable and immovable properties disproportionate to their income

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purposes | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cracking down on government officials involved in amassing disproportionate assets, the Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday, December 5, carried out search and seizure operations against 13 officials across Karnataka, including three places in Bengaluru.

As many as 20 teams are conducting raids at 65 locations simultaneously, searching for movable and immovable properties which are disproportionate to their know source of income.

The officials are verifying the documents and valuables seized during the search operations .

