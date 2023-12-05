Lokayukta raids 65 locations across Karnataka

December 05, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Bengaluru

Cracking down on government officials involved in amassing disproportionate assets, the Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday, December 5, carried out search and seizure operations against 13 officials across Karnataka, including three places in Bengaluru.

As many as 20 teams are conducting raids at 65 locations simultaneously, searching for movable and immovable properties which are disproportionate to their know source of income.

The officials are verifying the documents and valuables seized during the search operations .