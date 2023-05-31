Lokayukta raids 53 locations across Karnataka

May 31, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

As part of the State-wide raids and search operations conducted on government officials, Lokayukta officials on Wednesday (May 31) confiscated movable and immovable properties total worth ₹5.6 crore from H.J. Ramesh, chief engineer, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) from four locations belonging to him.

The seized properties include a plot at Hitech Defense and Aerospace Park Industrial Area, Devanahalli, 0.75 acre of plot at Sompura 2nd stage, Dabaspete, and an under-construction house at BEML Layout, Basaveshwaranagara.

Apart from this, a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler, gold and silver articles, shares, whisky bottles and household articles value worth about ₹1.4 crore were seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, another team of officials raided properties at 10 locations belonging to T.V. Narayanappa, Deputy Director of Factories at Ramanagara and recovered movable and immovable properties worth ₹2.5 crore. The confiscated properties include a site at Hejjala in Judicial layout, three houses in Vijayanagar and K.R. Puram and 10 acres of agricultural land at Mulabagalu in Kolar district. The other properties include two motorcycles, gold ornaments, silver articles and house hold articles, cash ₹17,000.

The other officials who have been raided are SD Rangaswamy, secretary, Kittaganahalli, gram panchayath, Blore district, Pramod Kumar N.G., Executive Engineer, BBMP, south division, Bommanahalli zone, N. Muthu, Chief Accounts officer, Mysore Urban Development Authority, Mysuru, J. Mahesh, Superintendent Engineer, Mysuru City Corporation, A. Nagesh, Assistant Engineer, Mysore Urban Development Authority, M.S. Shivashankara Murthy, Senior Sub Registrar, Nanjanagudu, Shankara Naik, junior engineer, RDPR, Shikaripura, Shivamogga district, K Prashanth, Senior Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam, Uppar Tunga project, Shivamogga, BR Kumar, Labour officer, Manipal Udupi, AM Niranjan, Senior Geologist, Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru, Vagish Basavananda Shettar, Project Engineer, Nirmithi Kendra, Haveir Sub Division, Ranebennur, Jaranappa M Chincholikar, Executive Engineer, KRIDL, Koppal, CN Murthy Executive Engineer, KIADB, Mysuru.

The value of the disproportionate assets of the above officials will be calculated after the completion of search operations, an official release, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.