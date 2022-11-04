Lokayukta raids 21 sub-registrar offices in and around Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major operation, Lokayukta officials on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on 21 sub-registrar offices in and around Bengaluru.

Based on information given to Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil on rampant corruption, several teams led by ADGP Prashanth Kumar Thakur, Superintendents of Police Ashok K.V. and Anjali K.P., along with 150 officials raided 14 sub-registrar’s offices in Bengaluru, five on the outskirts of the city and two in Ramanagaram and Kanakapura towns.

The officials seized unaccounted for cash worth several lakhs and other documents and recorded the statements of the staff members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Notices have been issued to the officials concerned seeking explanations about the source of the unaccounted cash seized, based on which further action will be initiated, official sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

FIRs have also been registered against the officials for their collusion with the middlemen in the alleged corrupt practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
crime
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app