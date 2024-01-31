GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokayukta raids 10 officials across State

January 31, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police conducted search and seizure operations against 10 government officials after registering Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases against them. Raids were conducted at 41 locations in Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Hassan, Chamarajanagara and Mangaluru districts. 

Raids on Harsha H.R., Executive Engineer, Department of Public Works, led to the discovery of assets worth ₹4.5 crore, the Lokayukta police said. Meanwhile, raids on A. Hanumantharayappa, Junior Engineer, KRIDL Sub Division, Madhugiri, Tumakuru, uncovered assets worth ₹2.5 crore. Raids on B Ravi, Asst. Prof. and Director, Post Graduate Centre, Krishnadevaraya University, Nandihalli, Ballari uncovered assets worth ₹2.16 crore. 

The Lokayukta officials also raided R.R. Bhaskar, Asst. Executive Engineer (Ele), Store Dept, H.B. Halli, Gadag Vidyut Chakthi Nigam and discovered assets worth ₹1.7 crore. Raids on P. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD Rural Development and Drinking Water and Sanitization, Hunsur, Mysuru, led to the discovery of assets worth ₹2.07 crore, raids on Nethravathi K.R., Commercial Tax Officer, Chikkamagaluru led to discovery of assets worth ₹1.9 crore, raids on Renukamma, RFO, Hoovina Hadagali Range, Forest Department, Vijayanagara led to discovery of assets worth ₹2.7 crore, raids on M.N. Yagnendra, AEE, Mysuru Development Authority, Mysuru, led to discovery of assets worth ₹1.6 crore, raids on Shanth Kumar H.M., Executive Engineer (V), MRT Section, MESCOM, Attavara Mangaluru, led to discovery of assets worth ₹2.4 crore and raids on Jaganath G.P., Food Inspector, Hassan led to discovery of assets worth ₹1.9 crore. 

