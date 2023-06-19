Lokayukta raid on Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited

June 19, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials searched the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) office in connection with alleged irregularities by the Managing Director and his team, on June 19.

A complaint had been filed by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) employees’ union who sought a Lokayukta probe against senior officials for alleged ‘financial irregularities’.

G.R. Shivashankar, president of KSDL employees’ union, accused senior officials of conspiring to purchase raw materials by paying more than the actual price.

A team of Lokayukta officials, led by Superintendent of Police K.N. Ashok, searched the premises, questioned officials, and examined documents.

Based on the findings, a report will be submitted to the Lokayukta for further action.

Earlier in March, the Lokayukta police arrested former BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in connection with corruption at KSDL. Mr. Virupakshappa, who was chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), had been charged with demanding bribes for awarding contracts for supplying material to the KSDL.

The Lokayukta caught his son Prashanth Madal, a Karnataka Administrative Service officer, while he was allegedly taking ₹40 lakh in the KSDL office in Bengaluru. Subsequently, over ₹7 crore in cash was seized from Mr. Virupakshappa’s residence.

At the time of his arrest in the KSDL office in Bengaluru, Prashanth Madal was chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).