Lokayukta raid on Commercial Tax Officer in Chikkamagaluru

January 31, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Shivamogga

The team reportedly found ₹5 lakh in cash, 900 grams of gold among other valuables

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of unaccounted cash. | Photo Credit: File photo

Lokayukta police searched the house of K.R. Netravathi, Commercial Tax Officer of Tarikere, in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the morning on January 31.

The team was led by Lokayukta Police Inspector Anil Rathod. The raid was on the charge of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The team searched for documents and cash at her residence on Kadur Road in Chikkamagaluru. The officers are believed to have found ₹5 lakh in cash, 900 gram of gold, and one kilo of silver items, among other valuables.

CONNECT WITH US