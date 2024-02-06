ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police trap KSRTC DC in Chikkamagaluru

February 06, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Lokayukta police, on Tuesday, trapped KSRTC Divisional Controller (DC) of Chikkamagaluru K.N. Basavaraj and his driver Nagaraj, while they were accepting a bribe from a KSRTC employee.

The Lokayukta police informed the media that they received a complaint from an employee on the DC demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 for a favour. He was unwilling to pay the bribe. The police booked the case and trapped the DC red-handed at his office. The police have named Basavaraj and his driver, Nagaraj, as the accused in the case.

Lokayukta Inspector Anil Rathod led the team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US