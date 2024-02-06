Lokayukta police trap KSRTC DC in Chikkamagaluru

February 06, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka Lokayukta police, on Tuesday, trapped KSRTC Divisional Controller (DC) of Chikkamagaluru K.N. Basavaraj and his driver Nagaraj, while they were accepting a bribe from a KSRTC employee.

The Lokayukta police informed the media that they received a complaint from an employee on the DC demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 for a favour. He was unwilling to pay the bribe. The police booked the case and trapped the DC red-handed at his office. The police have named Basavaraj and his driver, Nagaraj, as the accused in the case.

Lokayukta Inspector Anil Rathod led the team.