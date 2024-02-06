GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta police trap KSRTC DC in Chikkamagaluru

February 06, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Lokayukta police, on Tuesday, trapped KSRTC Divisional Controller (DC) of Chikkamagaluru K.N. Basavaraj and his driver Nagaraj, while they were accepting a bribe from a KSRTC employee.

The Lokayukta police informed the media that they received a complaint from an employee on the DC demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 for a favour. He was unwilling to pay the bribe. The police booked the case and trapped the DC red-handed at his office. The police have named Basavaraj and his driver, Nagaraj, as the accused in the case.

Lokayukta Inspector Anil Rathod led the team.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / crime / police / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.