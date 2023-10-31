Lokayukta police raids 17 officials in Karnataka

October 31, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

In a major crackdown, the Lokayukta offcials on Monday raided the offices and residential premises of 17 government officials across the State.

Several teams of officials searched 69 locations belonging to the 17 government officials including 11 places in Bengaluru and recovered huge amounts of cash, gold, immovable properties, luxury vehicles, investment in land, stocks and expensive gadgets. ed. Several teams of Lokayukta police assisted by the jurisdictional police carried out the search. According to the officials , raids and search operations were carried out in Bengaluru City, Tumkur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Haveri, Hassan, Ballari, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Koppal, and Udupi.

The Lokayukta Police had registered Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases based on a preliminary inquiry before conducting raids on Monday. Of those raided, the Lokayukta police said they discovered the highest DA of 322% to his known sources of income from Shashikumar T.M., Executive Engineer, Town Planning, KIADB, Bengaluru.

Other officials who were raided include Chandrappa K.B., BBMP Assistant Revenue Officer, Hegganahalli Sub-Division, Dasarahalli Zone (156% DA), Srinivas S.R., Deputy Director, Boilers and Factories, Davanagere and in-charge of Mysore and Shivamoga (70% DA), M P Nagendra Naika, ACF, Incharge DCF, Forest Department, Chitradurga (201% DA), V Krishnamurthy, Assistant Director Grade-1, Social Welfare office,Chitradurga (214% DA), M. Nagendrappa , Assistant Engineer, PRED sub Division, Sira Taluk, Tumkuru (220% DA), Sharanappa Patted, Project Director, Nirmithi Kendra, Shakthinagara, Raichur (126% DA), K. Manjunath, Revenue Officer, Tahashildar Office, Ballari (122% DA), H Rajesh, Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Dept, Udupi (143% DA), N.P. Balaraju, Chief Engineer, Karnataka Slum Board, Bengaluru (254% DA), Tippangouda Annadani, Executive Engineer, KBJNL (Awaiting Posting) (161% DA), Appasaheb Sidling, Joint Director, Urban and Rural Planning Department, Divisional Office, Kalaburagi (71% DA), Basavaraj, Range Forest Officer, Bidar (155% DA), Mahadev Sannappa Biradar Patil, Assistant Executive Engineer, Taluk Panchayath Kalaburagi (60% DA), Narayana, Junior Engineer, KPTCL, Gorur, Hassan (88% DA), Parameshwarappa Hanumanthappa Pelannavar, RFO, Aranya Jalanayana Adhikari, office of the Joint Director Agriculture, Haveri (170% DA) and Mahanthesh Sadanand Nyamathi, Range Forest Officer, Haveri (98% DA). DA is calculated based on assets uncovered by the Lokayukta Police during their raids to their known sources of income.

