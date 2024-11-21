ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police raid unearth assets worth ₹26.6 crore

Published - November 21, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Jewellery and other items seized by the Karnataka Lokayukta during a raid on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lokayukta police on Thursday (November 21) raided 22 premises linked to four State government officials in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkamagaluru districts and uncovered assets worth ₹26.6 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid was based on source-based information and a preliminary probe. Cases have been registered against these officials, said police sources.

The following are the persons whose premises were raided and the amount of assets recovered:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Krishnaveni M.C, senior geologist, Mangaluru: ₹11.9 crore

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

- Mahesh, Managing Director, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama Niyamita, Bengaluru: ₹6.8 crore

- Mohan K., Superintendent of Excise, at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru: ₹4.3 crore

- Thippeswamy N.K., Director, Town Planning and Country Planning, Bengaluru: ₹3.4 crore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US