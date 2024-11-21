Lokayukta police raid unearth assets worth ₹26.6 crore

Lokayukta police on Thursday (November 21) raided 22 premises linked to four State government officials in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkamagaluru districts and uncovered assets worth ₹26.6 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid was based on source-based information and a preliminary probe. Cases have been registered against these officials, said police sources.

The following are the persons whose premises were raided and the amount of assets recovered:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Krishnaveni M.C, senior geologist, Mangaluru: ₹11.9 crore

- Mahesh, Managing Director, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama Niyamita, Bengaluru: ₹6.8 crore

- Mohan K., Superintendent of Excise, at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru: ₹4.3 crore

- Thippeswamy N.K., Director, Town Planning and Country Planning, Bengaluru: ₹3.4 crore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.