Lokayukta police raid unearth assets worth ₹26.6 crore

Published - November 21, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Jewellery and other items seized by the Karnataka Lokayukta during a raid on Thursday.

Jewellery and other items seized by the Karnataka Lokayukta during a raid on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lokayukta police on Thursday (November 21) raided 22 premises linked to four State government officials in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Chikkamagaluru districts and uncovered assets worth ₹26.6 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raid was based on source-based information and a preliminary probe. Cases have been registered against these officials, said police sources.

The following are the persons whose premises were raided and the amount of assets recovered:

- Krishnaveni M.C, senior geologist, Mangaluru: ₹11.9 crore

- Mahesh, Managing Director, Kaveri Neeravari Nigama Niyamita, Bengaluru: ₹6.8 crore

- Mohan K., Superintendent of Excise, at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru: ₹4.3 crore

- Thippeswamy N.K., Director, Town Planning and Country Planning, Bengaluru: ₹3.4 crore

