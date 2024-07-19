Lokayukta police raid 12 officers, ₹49.85 crore worth disproportionate assets detected

The Lokayukta police raided 12 government officials on Friday after registering disproportionate assets (DA) cases against them. A team of over 100 police officials conducted simultaneous raids at over 54 premises linked to these officers, in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Yadgir districts.

By Friday evening, the Lokayukta police said they had uncovered DA totalling ₹49.85 crore, even as bank lockers are yet to be opened and valuation of household items yet to be carried out.

One of the prominent officers to be raided was senior KAS officer C.L. Anand, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation. The Lokayukta police claim to have uncovered DA worth ₹2.7 crore allegedly amassed by him. Ramesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru, was also raided and the Lokayukta police claimed to have uncovered DA worth ₹5.5 crore.

Of the 12 officers raided, the Lokayukta police statement issued on Friday evening said the one who amassed the largest DA — ₹8.6 crore — was Athar Ali, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department, Bengaluru Division. C.T. Muddukumar, Chief Operating Officer, Invest Karnataka Forum, is alleged to have amassed DA of ₹7.4 crore.

Other officers raided were: Chethan Kumar, District Labour Officer, Mysuru Division (alleged DA: ₹5.38 crore); B.V. Raja, FDA, Land Acquisition Office, KIADB, Bengaluru (alleged DA: ₹5.5 crore); Manjunath T.R., FDA, Assistant Commissioner Office, Bengaluru North Taluk (alleged DA: ₹2.68 crore); K. Narasimhamurthy, Commissioner, Hebbagodi municipality (alleged DA: ₹4.4 crore); Siddappa, Veterinary Inspector, Doddaballapur (alleged DA: ₹2.93 crore); Prakash G.N., Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Shivamogga (alleged DA: ₹2.07 crore); Nagesh, president, Antaragange Gram Panchayat, Bhadravati, (alleged DA: ₹2.19 crore), and Balavant Rathod, Project Director, Zilla Panchayat, Yadgir, (alleged DA: ₹1.69 crore).

