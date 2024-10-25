Lokayukta police question Siddaramaiah’s wife in MUDA case

The Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reliable sources, Ms. Parvathi, who is listed as accused no. 2 in the FIR pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA under the 50:50 ratio scheme, appeared for questioning in the office of the Lokayukta police on Dewan’s Road here on Friday in response to a notice served to her.

A team of Lokayukta officials led by Superintendent of Lokayukta Police, Mysuru, T.J. Udesh is believed to have questioned Ms. Parvathi, who appeared along with documents pertaining to the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials recorded the statement of Ms. Parvathi, who had been allotted 14 sites measuring a total of 38,284 sq. ft by MUDA in lieu of her 3 acres and 16 guntas of land at Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru that was acquired for developing Devanur 3rd Stage layout.

It has been Ms. Parvathi’s case that the land she owned at Kesare was gifted to her by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy, who had purchased it from Devaraju, who earlier owned it. The land was denotified in 1998 before it was purchased by Mr. Mallikarjunaswamy in 2004 and gifted to Ms. Parvathi in 2010.

Ms. Parvathi’s questioning comes a day after the Lokayukta police quizzed former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru S. Palaiah, who was the Headquarters’ Assistant in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru when Kumar Naik was the Deputy Commissioner in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar Naik also appeared before the Lokayukta police a few days ago and answered queries pertaining to the permission given for conversion of the land from agricultural to residential in 2006.

The Lokayukta has already questioned Mr. Mallikarjunaswamy, who is listed as accused no. 3 and Mr. Devaraju, who is the accused no. 4 in the FIR.

The Lokayukta police, however, is yet to question Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is named as the accused no. 1 in the case.

The Lokayukta probe is under way even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and was conducting an investigation in the alleged MUDA scam involving Mr. Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.