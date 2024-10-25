GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta police question Siddaramaiah’s wife in MUDA case

Updated - October 25, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

According to reliable sources, Ms. Parvathi, who is listed as accused no. 2 in the FIR pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA under the 50:50 ratio scheme, appeared for questioning in the office of the Lokayukta police on Dewan’s Road here on Friday in response to a notice served to her.

A team of Lokayukta officials led by Superintendent of Lokayukta Police, Mysuru, T.J. Udesh is believed to have questioned Ms. Parvathi, who appeared along with documents pertaining to the case.

The officials recorded the statement of Ms. Parvathi, who had been allotted 14 sites measuring a total of 38,284 sq. ft by MUDA in lieu of her 3 acres and 16 guntas of land at Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru that was acquired for developing Devanur 3rd Stage layout.

It has been Ms. Parvathi’s case that the land she owned at Kesare was gifted to her by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy, who had purchased it from Devaraju, who earlier owned it. The land was denotified in 1998 before it was purchased by Mr. Mallikarjunaswamy in 2004 and gifted to Ms. Parvathi in 2010.

Ms. Parvathi’s questioning comes a day after the Lokayukta police quizzed former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru S. Palaiah, who was the Headquarters’ Assistant in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru when Kumar Naik was the Deputy Commissioner in 2005.

Mr. Kumar Naik also appeared before the Lokayukta police a few days ago and answered queries pertaining to the permission given for conversion of the land from agricultural to residential in 2006.

The Lokayukta has already questioned Mr. Mallikarjunaswamy, who is listed as accused no. 3 and Mr. Devaraju, who is the accused no. 4 in the FIR.

The Lokayukta police, however, is yet to question Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is named as the accused no. 1 in the case.

The Lokayukta probe is under way even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and was conducting an investigation in the alleged MUDA scam involving Mr. Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.