Lokayukta police question Palaiah for second time

A day after former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) D.B. Natesh was questioned by the Lokayukta police in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotment of compensatory sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru S. Palaiah appeared before the Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emerging from the office of the Superintendent of Lokayukta police, Mysuru, on Dewan’s Road, Mr. Palaiah said he had been summoned earlier in connection with the conversion of the three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose when he was the headquarters assistant or Additional Deputy Commissioner during the tenure of Deputy Commissioner G. Kumar Naik.

On Wednesday, he had been summoned to provide information pertaining to the clearance of certain files during his tenure as the Commissioner of MUDA. “I have given whatever information was sought,” Mr. Palaiah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lokayukta police will require information from officials as part of the investigation as certain files will bear our signatures. “As an official, I will have to provide information,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy, who had gifted the land to his sister Parvathi, also visited the office of the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Tuesday after Mr. Natesh left the premises.

The Lokayukta police had registered an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Ms. Parvathi, Mallikarjunaswamy, and Mr. Devaraju, the seller of the land, based on a complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to Ms. Parvathi by MUDA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.