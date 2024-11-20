 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta police question Palaiah for second time

Published - November 20, 2024 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru S. Palaiah appeared for questioning at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru S. Palaiah appeared for questioning at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A day after former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) D.B. Natesh was questioned by the Lokayukta police in connection with the alleged irregularities in allotment of compensatory sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru S. Palaiah appeared before the Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday.

Emerging from the office of the Superintendent of Lokayukta police, Mysuru, on Dewan’s Road, Mr. Palaiah said he had been summoned earlier in connection with the conversion of the three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare on the outskirts of Mysuru from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose when he was the headquarters assistant or Additional Deputy Commissioner during the tenure of Deputy Commissioner G. Kumar Naik.

On Wednesday, he had been summoned to provide information pertaining to the clearance of certain files during his tenure as the Commissioner of MUDA. “I have given whatever information was sought,” Mr. Palaiah said.

The Lokayukta police will require information from officials as part of the investigation as certain files will bear our signatures. “As an official, I will have to provide information,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy, who had gifted the land to his sister Parvathi, also visited the office of the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Tuesday after Mr. Natesh left the premises.

The Lokayukta police had registered an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Ms. Parvathi, Mallikarjunaswamy, and Mr. Devaraju, the seller of the land, based on a complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to Ms. Parvathi by MUDA.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.