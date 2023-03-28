ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police obtain Madal’s custody for five days

March 28, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the Lokayukta police produced him before the court and obtained his custody for five days to question him in detail.

It is learnt that Madal complained of chest pain while being medically examined on Monday evening, but the doctor overruled the claim and sent him back with the Lokayukta police.

Now the Lokayukta police are geared up to question him in detail about the money recovered from his house and also about the bribe money allegedly received by his son Prashant.

Meanwhile another accused, Deepak Jadhav, manager of the firm who arranged the bribe money and sent it through two of his employees to deliver cash to Prashanth, has also obtained anticipatory bail and is to appear before the officials for questioning within 10 days. However, with one week already over, officials are waiting for three more days following which they will approach the court for cancellation of bail.

