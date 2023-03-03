ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police find ₹6 crore in residence of Channagiri MLA's son

March 03, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Bengaluru

Adhitya K V 10402

Prashanth Madal is Chief Accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and son of Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa (BJP).

Lokayukta police, who raided the residence of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), have seized ₹6 crore in cash. 

On March 2, Prashanth was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh on behalf of his father Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

The MLA is the Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Private Limited. Prashanth had allegedly demanded 40% commission for awarding a contract to supply raw material to the public sector company, but, after negotiations, settled for a 30% commission. He was caught red-handed while taking ₹40 lakh, a portion of the bribe amount, on March 2.

While Prashanth Madal has been arrested, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. 

The ₹6 crore found in the Dollar’s Colony residence of Prashanth Madal is over and above the ₹2 crore seized from the MLA’s office on Crescent Road on March 2.

The seizure of cash comes while Karnataka prepares for Assembly elections.

Crossword+

