Lokayukta police file closure report

2013 FIR against Yeddyurappa

The Karnataka Lokayukta police have filed a closure report in the Bellandur IT Corridor denotification case in which Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is an accused. The High Court had recently ordered a trial court-monitored probe into the case.

The case pertains to alleged illegal denotification of eight acres and 10 guntas of land from the IT corridor project when Mr. Yediyurappa was the Deputy Chief Minister. Based on a private complaint in 2013, the court ordered an FIR in 2015, which was being probed by the Lokayukta police. Mr. Yediyurappa had challenged the FIR. The petition was dismissed by the High Court on December 22, 2020, which ordered a court-monitored probe.

On the first day of hearing of the case after the recent High Court order, the Lokayukta police filed a 27 volume closure report, sources confirmed.

The Lokayukta police refused to comment on the same. Senior advocate K.V. Dhananjay, counsel for complainant Vasudeva Reddy, sought time to file objections over the closure report. The court adjourned the case to February 2.

It can be recalled that High Court judge Michael Cunha in his judgement had made critical observations about Lokayukta Police in the case.

Probe into two more denotification cases have been reopened against the chief minister on the orders of Karnataka High Court.