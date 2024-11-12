Lokayukta police conduct raids across the State, book 8 officials

The Lokayukta officials on Tuesday (November 12) conducted search operations across the State against eight government officers and recovered movable and immovable assets to the tune of ₹22.5 crore, which, according to the officials, is disproportionate to their known sources of income.

As many as 200 officials carried out simultaneous raids at 37 places in seven districts across the State at the residences, offices and residences of the relatives of the accused government officers.

During the raid, the officials found the highest number of assets worth ₹4.26 crore with Prakash V., former Divisional Mechanical Engineer, KSRTC, Ramanagara.

Officials found that Prakash possessed eight sites, six houses, and six acres of agricultural land valued at ₹3.97 crore, while his movable assets, including ₹15 lakh cash along with other immovable properties, were valued at ₹28.17 lakh, the Lokayukta said in a statement.

Cash thrown out of window

The officials also raided the office and residence of Kashinath Buddappa Bhajantri, Assistant Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation, Sub-Division, Hirekeruru, and found that the accused threw wads of cash, said to be around ₹9 lakh, out of the washroom window, which was later recovered.

Officials found that Bhajantri possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹3.2 crore.

The others raided are Vittal Shivappa Dhavaleshwar, Village Administrative Officer, Revenue Department, Bore Gaon Village, Nippani Taluk, Belagavi (total assets: ₹1.08 crore); Venkatesh S. Majumdar, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Commercial Tax Department, Koramangala, Bengaluru (₹2.21 crore); Kamal Raj, Assistant Director, Commerce and Industrial Department, District Industrial Centre, Industrial Area, Karuru, Davanagere (₹1.99 crore); Raveendra Kumar, Deputy Director (Deputy tahasildar), Training Centre, Bidar (₹4.22 crore); Nagesh D., Public Relation Officer, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru (₹2.72 crore) and Govindappa Hanumanthappa Bhajantri, Assistant Secretary, KIADB, Lakkamanahalli, Dharwad ( ₹2.79 crore).

The officials are verifying the seized records and the accused were arrested.