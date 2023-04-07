HamberMenu
Lokayukta police catch PSI and constable red-handed

April 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police trapped a police sub-inspector and a constable while accepting bribe from a contractor for allowing sand mining for licensed sand traders in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Thursday.

Complainant Irshad Patel stated that police sub-inspector Shilpa Nyaman had demanded a bribe of ₹21,000 per month for allowing him to extract sand. In complaint, he said that the police officer demanded to pay ₹7,000 per month for each vehicle for extracting sand.

The Lokayukta officials caught Shilpa Nyaman and police constable Parashuram Reddy red-handed while receiving bribe from Mr. Patel and registered a case at Manthal police station.

