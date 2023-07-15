Lokayukta Police arrests food inspector after a hot chase in Bengaluru

July 15, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Bengaluru: I

n filmi style, Lokayukta officials chased and caught a food inspector on Saturday, July 15, who was fleeing in a vehicle after accepting a bribe from a trader during a trap.

The accused Mahanthe Gowda B. working at KG Road Circle office, had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to provide trade license and accepted ₹43,000 in advance on Saturday.

When the lokayukta officials led by inspector Srikanth S, tried to catch him red handed, the accused sped away in a car. But the official chased the car for about 15 km and managed to intercept him near Sondekoppa road in Nelamangala.

The accused tried to run over the vehicle on witnesses and officials in a bid to escape. But the officials managed to pin him down. The officials seized ₹43,000 bribe amount from the accused and arrested him under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

He has also been booked for assault on public servant and obstructing them from discharging their duties.