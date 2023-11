November 25, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta officials on Friday trapped an Assistant Executive Engineer of KIADB and his assistant red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1.2 lakh from a businessman to sanction the construction of a factory at Sompura industrial area at Nelamangala.

Based on the complaint by Narayana Swamy of Halaguru village, Lokayukta officials arrested Naveen Thotaganti AEE (KIADB) and G.H. mallapur AE (KIADB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.