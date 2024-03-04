Lokayukta Police arrest two APMC officials while accepting bribe of ₹50,000 in Shivamogga

March 04, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police, on Monday, conducted a trap and arrested the secretary of Shivamogga APMC and a caseworker while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 to allot shops to a merchant in the market.

The arrested are Kodigowda, secretary Shivamogga APMC, and Yogesh, caseworker. They also seized ₹50,000, the bribe amount, from the accused.

Ravindra V., a merchant from Gopala in Shivamogga, had approached the officers for the allotment of a shop in the market. Mr. Kodigowda demanded ₹2 lakh as a bribe to ensure he got the shop allotted. Finally, the deal was settled for ₹1 lakh. However, Ravindra was not interested in paying the bribe. Instead, he filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the guidance of N. Vasudevarama, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, the Lokayukta Police conducted the trap and arrested the two officials. H.S. Suresh, Lokayukta Inspector, will continue the investigation, according to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.