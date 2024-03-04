ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta Police arrest two APMC officials while accepting bribe of ₹50,000 in Shivamogga

March 04, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police, on Monday, conducted a trap and arrested the secretary of Shivamogga APMC and a caseworker while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 to allot shops to a merchant in the market.

The arrested are Kodigowda, secretary Shivamogga APMC, and Yogesh, caseworker. They also seized ₹50,000, the bribe amount, from the accused.

Ravindra V., a merchant from Gopala in Shivamogga, had approached the officers for the allotment of a shop in the market. Mr. Kodigowda demanded ₹2 lakh as a bribe to ensure he got the shop allotted. Finally, the deal was settled for ₹1 lakh. However, Ravindra was not interested in paying the bribe. Instead, he filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police.

Under the guidance of N. Vasudevarama, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, the Lokayukta Police conducted the trap and arrested the two officials. H.S. Suresh, Lokayukta Inspector, will continue the investigation, according to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police.

