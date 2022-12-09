Lokayukta police arrest surveyor in Sagar while accepting bribe

  1. EPaper
December 09, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Lokayukta police, on Thursday, arrested Ranganath, 47, a surveyor attached to the office of Assistant Director of Land Records at Sagar, while accepting a bribe of ₹1,500 from a resident of Shivamogga, who had applied for E-swathu of a property at Tyagarthi village.

In a press release, Lokayukta SP of Chitradurga N. Vasudevarama said, U.M. Mahesh, a resident of Shivamogga city, had applied for E-swathu of a site at Tyagarthi registered in his mother’s name. The surveyor had demanded ₹3,000 as bribe to conduct the survey and clear his application. Intially, he had taken ₹1,500. Later, Mahesh filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. The police arrested the accused while accepting the remaining amount in his office on Thursday.

