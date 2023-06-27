ADVERTISEMENT

Lokayukta police arrest Sorab TMC caseworker while accepting bribe

June 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police arrested a caseworker at Sorab Town Municipal Council, on Tuesday, while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a person to issue khata for a site.

Chandrakala, the caseworker, had demanded from Manjunath, the complainant, the bribe to get the khata of a site that belonged to his family. Manjunath, who was not willing to pay the money, complained to the Lokayukta police. 

Under the leadership of Lokayukta Inspector H. Radhakrishna, the police arrested the official red-handed. The accused had demanded the bribe stating that she had to share it with other officers, including the revenue inspector, manager, bill collector, and others.

The Lokayutka police arrested the accused under the guidance of SP N. Vasudevarama and Dy.SP Umesh Eshwar Naik, according to a press release.

