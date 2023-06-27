HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lokayukta police arrest Sorab TMC caseworker while accepting bribe

June 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta police arrested a caseworker at Sorab Town Municipal Council, on Tuesday, while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a person to issue khata for a site.

Chandrakala, the caseworker, had demanded from Manjunath, the complainant, the bribe to get the khata of a site that belonged to his family. Manjunath, who was not willing to pay the money, complained to the Lokayukta police. 

Under the leadership of Lokayukta Inspector H. Radhakrishna, the police arrested the official red-handed. The accused had demanded the bribe stating that she had to share it with other officers, including the revenue inspector, manager, bill collector, and others.

The Lokayutka police arrested the accused under the guidance of SP N. Vasudevarama and Dy.SP Umesh Eshwar Naik, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.