Lokayukta Police arrest SDA while accepting bribe in Chikkamagaluru

Published - October 04, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta Police in Chikkamagaluru arrested Kantharaj, a second divisional assistant (SDA) in the office of the Social Welfare Department while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 to grant a loan of ₹1 lakh to an applicant, on Friday.

Shreedhara, a resident of Nellimakki in Balur Hobli of Mudigere taluk, had applied for a loan from Karnataka SC-ST Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Development Corporation for self-employment. He wanted to rear sheep by utilising the amount. The SDA had demanded a bribe to sanction the loan. The applicant, not willing to pay the bribe, complained to the Lokayukta Police.

The police team led by Anil Rathod, Police Inspector, trapped the official and arrested him. The police team worked under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Tirumalesh, and other officers.

